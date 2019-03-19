Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
500 W 2nd Street
500 W Second St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
500 W Second St, Venus, TX 76084
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Great rental close to schools! 3 beds 2 bathroom home newly renovated, new 3 ton Rheam AC installed in June with fenced backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 500 W 2nd Street have any available units?
500 W 2nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Venus, TX
.
What amenities does 500 W 2nd Street have?
Some of 500 W 2nd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 500 W 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
500 W 2nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 W 2nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 500 W 2nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Venus
.
Does 500 W 2nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 500 W 2nd Street offers parking.
Does 500 W 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 W 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 W 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 500 W 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 500 W 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 500 W 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 500 W 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 500 W 2nd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 500 W 2nd Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 500 W 2nd Street has units with air conditioning.
