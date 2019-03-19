All apartments in Venus
Venus, TX
500 W 2nd Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

500 W 2nd Street

500 W Second St · No Longer Available
Location

500 W Second St, Venus, TX 76084

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Great rental close to schools! 3 beds 2 bathroom home newly renovated, new 3 ton Rheam AC installed in June with fenced backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 W 2nd Street have any available units?
500 W 2nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Venus, TX.
What amenities does 500 W 2nd Street have?
Some of 500 W 2nd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 W 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
500 W 2nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 W 2nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 500 W 2nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Venus.
Does 500 W 2nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 500 W 2nd Street offers parking.
Does 500 W 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 W 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 W 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 500 W 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 500 W 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 500 W 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 500 W 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 500 W 2nd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 500 W 2nd Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 500 W 2nd Street has units with air conditioning.

