Venus, TX
304 Meadow Ridge Avenue
Last updated April 14 2020 at 3:41 PM

304 Meadow Ridge Avenue

304 Meadow Ridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

304 Meadow Ridge Avenue, Venus, TX 76084

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 Meadow Ridge Avenue have any available units?
304 Meadow Ridge Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Venus, TX.
Is 304 Meadow Ridge Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
304 Meadow Ridge Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 Meadow Ridge Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 304 Meadow Ridge Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 304 Meadow Ridge Avenue offer parking?
No, 304 Meadow Ridge Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 304 Meadow Ridge Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 Meadow Ridge Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 Meadow Ridge Avenue have a pool?
No, 304 Meadow Ridge Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 304 Meadow Ridge Avenue have accessible units?
No, 304 Meadow Ridge Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 304 Meadow Ridge Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 304 Meadow Ridge Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 304 Meadow Ridge Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 304 Meadow Ridge Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

