All apartments in Venus
Find more places like 172 Washington Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Venus, TX
/
172 Washington Way
Last updated February 1 2020 at 11:59 AM

172 Washington Way

172 Washington Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

172 Washington Way, Venus, TX 76084

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,532 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5435795)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 172 Washington Way have any available units?
172 Washington Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Venus, TX.
Is 172 Washington Way currently offering any rent specials?
172 Washington Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 172 Washington Way pet-friendly?
No, 172 Washington Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Venus.
Does 172 Washington Way offer parking?
No, 172 Washington Way does not offer parking.
Does 172 Washington Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 172 Washington Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 172 Washington Way have a pool?
Yes, 172 Washington Way has a pool.
Does 172 Washington Way have accessible units?
No, 172 Washington Way does not have accessible units.
Does 172 Washington Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 172 Washington Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 172 Washington Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 172 Washington Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX
Mesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMidlothian, TXMansfield, TXCedar Hill, TXBurleson, TXWaxahachie, TXDeSoto, TX
Cleburne, TXDuncanville, TXEnnis, TXBenbrook, TXHaltom City, TXRichland Hills, TXHurst, TXWestworth Village, TXWhite Settlement, TXSaginaw, TXKeller, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary