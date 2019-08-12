All apartments in Venus
Home
/
Venus, TX
/
146 Washington Way
Last updated August 12 2019 at 11:47 AM

146 Washington Way

146 Washington Way · No Longer Available
Location

146 Washington Way, Venus, TX 76084

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Live One Month Rent Free
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,967 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer expires Monday, September 02, 2019. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 12 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date

(RLNE5089311)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 146 Washington Way have any available units?
146 Washington Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Venus, TX.
What amenities does 146 Washington Way have?
Some of 146 Washington Way's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 146 Washington Way currently offering any rent specials?
146 Washington Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 146 Washington Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 146 Washington Way is pet friendly.
Does 146 Washington Way offer parking?
Yes, 146 Washington Way offers parking.
Does 146 Washington Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 146 Washington Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 146 Washington Way have a pool?
No, 146 Washington Way does not have a pool.
Does 146 Washington Way have accessible units?
No, 146 Washington Way does not have accessible units.
Does 146 Washington Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 146 Washington Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 146 Washington Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 146 Washington Way has units with air conditioning.

