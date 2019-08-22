All apartments in Venus
140 Jefferson Drive

140 Jefferson Dr · No Longer Available
Location

140 Jefferson Dr, Venus, TX 76084

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
Open floor plan, split bedrooms, fenced backyard, neutral tones, updated flooring, sprinkler system, covered back patio, and wood burning fireplace. Access to community pool, playground, park pavilion, basketball courts and walking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 Jefferson Drive have any available units?
140 Jefferson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Venus, TX.
What amenities does 140 Jefferson Drive have?
Some of 140 Jefferson Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 Jefferson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
140 Jefferson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 Jefferson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 140 Jefferson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Venus.
Does 140 Jefferson Drive offer parking?
No, 140 Jefferson Drive does not offer parking.
Does 140 Jefferson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 140 Jefferson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 Jefferson Drive have a pool?
Yes, 140 Jefferson Drive has a pool.
Does 140 Jefferson Drive have accessible units?
No, 140 Jefferson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 140 Jefferson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 140 Jefferson Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 140 Jefferson Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 140 Jefferson Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

