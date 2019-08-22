Open floor plan, split bedrooms, fenced backyard, neutral tones, updated flooring, sprinkler system, covered back patio, and wood burning fireplace. Access to community pool, playground, park pavilion, basketball courts and walking trails.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 140 Jefferson Drive have any available units?
140 Jefferson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Venus, TX.
What amenities does 140 Jefferson Drive have?
Some of 140 Jefferson Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 Jefferson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
140 Jefferson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.