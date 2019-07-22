All apartments in Venus
Find more places like 136 Jefferson Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Venus, TX
/
136 Jefferson Drive
Last updated July 22 2019 at 6:42 AM

136 Jefferson Drive

136 Jefferson Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

136 Jefferson Dr, Venus, TX 76084

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A beautiful 3 beds 2.5 baths ready to move in. Freshly new paint. All hard floors feature beautiful covered front porch, plenty of cabinet storage. Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator Ready. A Must See and Call It Home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 136 Jefferson Drive have any available units?
136 Jefferson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Venus, TX.
What amenities does 136 Jefferson Drive have?
Some of 136 Jefferson Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 136 Jefferson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
136 Jefferson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 136 Jefferson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 136 Jefferson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Venus.
Does 136 Jefferson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 136 Jefferson Drive offers parking.
Does 136 Jefferson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 136 Jefferson Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 136 Jefferson Drive have a pool?
No, 136 Jefferson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 136 Jefferson Drive have accessible units?
No, 136 Jefferson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 136 Jefferson Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 136 Jefferson Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 136 Jefferson Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 136 Jefferson Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Best Cities for Families 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX
Mesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMidlothian, TXMansfield, TXCedar Hill, TXBurleson, TXWaxahachie, TXDeSoto, TX
Cleburne, TXDuncanville, TXEnnis, TXBenbrook, TXHaltom City, TXRichland Hills, TXHurst, TXWestworth Village, TXWhite Settlement, TXSaginaw, TXKeller, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary