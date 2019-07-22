136 Jefferson Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

A beautiful 3 beds 2.5 baths ready to move in. Freshly new paint. All hard floors feature beautiful covered front porch, plenty of cabinet storage. Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator Ready. A Must See and Call It Home.