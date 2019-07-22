A beautiful 3 beds 2.5 baths ready to move in. Freshly new paint. All hard floors feature beautiful covered front porch, plenty of cabinet storage. Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator Ready. A Must See and Call It Home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 136 Jefferson Drive have any available units?
136 Jefferson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Venus, TX.
What amenities does 136 Jefferson Drive have?
Some of 136 Jefferson Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 136 Jefferson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
136 Jefferson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.