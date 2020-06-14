Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:50 AM

11 Apartments for rent in Van Alstyne, TX with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Van Alstyne renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep...

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
1531 San Carlos Drive
1531 San Carlos Drive, Van Alstyne, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2193 sqft
Wonderful home in a great neighborhood with an awesome layout with 3 bedrooms downstairs, 3 full baths, large living room, and beautiful kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Van Alstyne

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
2409 Lupton St
2409 Lupton St, Collin County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2326 sqft
Brand new home featuring vinyl wood flooring 1st floor, ceramic tile bathrooms. Large fenced back yard with full sprinkler system. Granite kitchen counter tops, stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, washer dryer. Oversize masterbath shower.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
806 Westfield Drive
806 Westfield Drive, Anna, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1832 sqft
Beautiful landscaped must see home!!!! Hardwood floors and ceramic tile. Flex-room that you can use as fourth bedroom, second family room or media room. Large eat in kitchen!! High ceilings with ceiling fans. This is a wonderful home for a family!!!!

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
1833 Olive Lane
1833 Olive Lane, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1515 sqft
This charming one story 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom home, wood flooring through out all three bedrooms.
Results within 10 miles of Van Alstyne

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
2706 Katie Trail
2706 Katie Trail, Melissa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
3111 sqft
Amazing immaculately maintained home on a corner lot in desirable Liberty.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
608 N 6th Street
608 N 6th St, Gunter, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1293 sqft
2018 BUILT HOME. JULY 1st AVAILABLE. OPEN Floor Plan with spacious living , Hard Wood Floors, Kitchen Tiles, Granite Kitchen Counter, Stainless Steel Appliances, Garage Door Opener. Large Master Bedroom with access to back porch.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
3608 Spring Run Lane
3608 Spring Run Lane, Melissa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2338 sqft
Move in available after July 1st, 2020. A beautiful,warm,well maintained and family oriented house is ready for your family to move in. High ceiling at entry and all rooms with vaulted ceiling upstairs.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
2916 Whispering Pine Boulevard
2916 Whispering Pine Boulevard, Melissa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2726 sqft
Big and spacious home with an open floor plan with amazing views of green space and a creek in the back. Enjoy the hardwood floors throughout the main living space and updated kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
7792 FM 545
7792 FM 545, Collin County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1036 sqft
A tree-lined drive leads to a charming home nestled among trees. Yard has many varieties of plants & trees, including several peach trees. There is an oversized 2-cargarage + a portable storage building. There are front & back covered porches.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
4202 Oak Bluff Road
4202 Oak Bluff Road, Melissa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
3194 sqft
SIGNED LEASE PENDING MOVE IN.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
3511 Sequoia Lane
3511 Sequoia Ln, Melissa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2163 sqft
Built by Stonehollow Homes built in 2017 Backs to tree line and farm, no backyard neighbor. This home offers Real hand scraped hardwood floors in the entry, kitchen, café hall, fam, and gameroom.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Van Alstyne, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Van Alstyne renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

