Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
2224 E Main St, Uvalde, TX 78801
Price and availability
VERIFIED over 1 year AGO
1 Bedroom
A1-1
$790
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft
A2-1
$865
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
B1-1
$1,045
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 80 sqft
3 Bedrooms
C1-1
$1,295
3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1160 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Brownstone Apartment Homes.
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
business center
carport
clubhouse
dog park
guest parking
Experience a carefree, relaxing lifestyle at Brownstone Apartment Homes in Uvalde, TX. We are perfectly situated in a well-kept area with beautifully landscaped grounds, providing easy access to highways, shopping, dining, schools, and entertainment.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200-$400 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot, carports $35/month, detached garage $75/month.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Brownstone Apartment Homes have any available units?
Brownstone Apartment Homes offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $790, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,045, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,295. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Brownstone Apartment Homes have?
Some of Brownstone Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Brownstone Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Brownstone Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Brownstone Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Brownstone Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Brownstone Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Brownstone Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Brownstone Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Brownstone Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Brownstone Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Brownstone Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Brownstone Apartment Homes have accessible units?
Yes, Brownstone Apartment Homes has accessible units.
Does Brownstone Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Brownstone Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Does Brownstone Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Brownstone Apartment Homes has units with air conditioning.