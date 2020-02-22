Check out this conveniently located duplex in Highland Park that is walking distance to both SMU and the shops at Snider Plaza! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom property has lots of living space and hardwood living room floors. It also comes complete with a washer dryer! Schedule your tour today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6950 Hillcrest Avenue have any available units?
6950 Hillcrest Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 6950 Hillcrest Avenue have?
Some of 6950 Hillcrest Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6950 Hillcrest Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6950 Hillcrest Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.