University Park, TX
6950 Hillcrest Avenue
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

6950 Hillcrest Avenue

6950 Hillcrest Ave · No Longer Available
6950 Hillcrest Ave, University Park, TX 75205

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Check out this conveniently located duplex in Highland Park that is walking distance to both SMU and the shops at Snider Plaza! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom property has lots of living space and hardwood living room floors. It also comes complete with a washer dryer! Schedule your tour today!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Does 6950 Hillcrest Avenue have any available units?
6950 Hillcrest Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 6950 Hillcrest Avenue have?
Some of 6950 Hillcrest Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6950 Hillcrest Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6950 Hillcrest Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6950 Hillcrest Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6950 Hillcrest Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 6950 Hillcrest Avenue offer parking?
No, 6950 Hillcrest Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6950 Hillcrest Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6950 Hillcrest Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6950 Hillcrest Avenue have a pool?
No, 6950 Hillcrest Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6950 Hillcrest Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6950 Hillcrest Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6950 Hillcrest Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6950 Hillcrest Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 6950 Hillcrest Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6950 Hillcrest Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

