5801 Hillcrest Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking

2nd floor, 3 bedroom condo in private 12-unit community! Located directly across from SMU in Highland Park School District, this beautiful Unit features exquisite hardwoods, gourmet kitchen with granite counter-tops, wine fridge, and stainless steel appliances! Master bath suite features full-size, walk-in closet, dual vanities, jetted tub, and separate shower. Additional amenities include separate utility room, elevator, 2 underground-secured parking spots per unit, and a large outdoor sitting area. Refrigerator, Washer-Dryer, wine fridge, water and gas all included!