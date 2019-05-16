5801 Hillcrest Avenue

Amenities
2nd floor, 3 bedroom condo in private 12-unit community! Located directly across from SMU in Highland Park School District, this beautiful Unit features exquisite hardwoods, gourmet kitchen with granite counter-tops, wine fridge, and stainless steel appliances! Master bath suite features full-size, walk-in closet, dual vanities, jetted tub, and separate shower. Additional amenities include separate utility room, elevator, 2 underground-secured parking spots per unit, and a large outdoor sitting area. Refrigerator, Washer-Dryer, wine fridge, water and gas all included!