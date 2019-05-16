All apartments in University Park
University Park, TX
5801 Hillcrest Avenue
5801 Hillcrest Avenue

5801 Hillcrest Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5801 Hillcrest Ave, University Park, TX 75205

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
2nd floor, 3 bedroom condo in private 12-unit community! Located directly across from SMU in Highland Park School District, this beautiful Unit features exquisite hardwoods, gourmet kitchen with granite counter-tops, wine fridge, and stainless steel appliances! Master bath suite features full-size, walk-in closet, dual vanities, jetted tub, and separate shower. Additional amenities include separate utility room, elevator, 2 underground-secured parking spots per unit, and a large outdoor sitting area. Refrigerator, Washer-Dryer, wine fridge, water and gas all included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5801 Hillcrest Avenue have any available units?
5801 Hillcrest Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 5801 Hillcrest Avenue have?
Some of 5801 Hillcrest Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5801 Hillcrest Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5801 Hillcrest Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5801 Hillcrest Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5801 Hillcrest Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 5801 Hillcrest Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5801 Hillcrest Avenue offers parking.
Does 5801 Hillcrest Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5801 Hillcrest Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5801 Hillcrest Avenue have a pool?
No, 5801 Hillcrest Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5801 Hillcrest Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5801 Hillcrest Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5801 Hillcrest Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5801 Hillcrest Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 5801 Hillcrest Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5801 Hillcrest Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

