4439 University

Amenities
Super neat large lower duplex with formal entry, huge rooms. recently updated baths, hardwoods, windows, paint, HVAC, wiring and more. Move-in ready. Sweet location, quick walking distance to Highland Park high school, Bradfield elementary is 8 blocks. Across the street from Germany Park that hosts a quarter mile running track, tennis and children's play area. Attached 1 car garage, a small fenced side yard and small back yard and circle drive. Largest and best priced duplex lease in University Park.