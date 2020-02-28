All apartments in University Park
4439 University

4439 University Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

4439 University Blvd, University Park, TX 75205

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
Super neat large lower duplex with formal entry, huge rooms. recently updated baths, hardwoods, windows, paint, HVAC, wiring and more. Move-in ready. Sweet location, quick walking distance to Highland Park high school, Bradfield elementary is 8 blocks. Across the street from Germany Park that hosts a quarter mile running track, tennis and children's play area. Attached 1 car garage, a small fenced side yard and small back yard and circle drive. Largest and best priced duplex lease in University Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4439 University have any available units?
4439 University doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 4439 University have?
Some of 4439 University's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4439 University currently offering any rent specials?
4439 University is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4439 University pet-friendly?
No, 4439 University is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 4439 University offer parking?
Yes, 4439 University offers parking.
Does 4439 University have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4439 University does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4439 University have a pool?
No, 4439 University does not have a pool.
Does 4439 University have accessible units?
No, 4439 University does not have accessible units.
Does 4439 University have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4439 University has units with dishwashers.
Does 4439 University have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4439 University has units with air conditioning.

