4439 University

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

Super neat large lower duplex with formal entry, huge rooms. recently updated baths, hardwoods, windows, paint, HVAC, wiring and more. Move-in ready. Sweet location, quick walking distance to Highland Park high school, Bradfield elementary is 8 blocks. Across the street from Germany Park that hosts a quarter mile running track, tennis and children's play area. Attached 1 car garage, a small fenced side yard and small back yard and circle drive. Largest and best priced duplex lease in University Park.