Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4437 University Boulevard
4437 University Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4437 University Boulevard, University Park, TX 75205
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Nicely renovated and stately upstairs duplex in a great location across from Germany Park. New windows, hardwood floors, huge room sizes, big SubZero, full size utility closet and 2 car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4437 University Boulevard have any available units?
4437 University Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
University Park, TX
.
What amenities does 4437 University Boulevard have?
Some of 4437 University Boulevard's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4437 University Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4437 University Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4437 University Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4437 University Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in University Park
.
Does 4437 University Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4437 University Boulevard offers parking.
Does 4437 University Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4437 University Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4437 University Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4437 University Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4437 University Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4437 University Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4437 University Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4437 University Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 4437 University Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 4437 University Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
