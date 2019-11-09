All apartments in University Park
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:22 AM

4422 Emerson Avenue

4422 Emerson Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4422 Emerson Ave, University Park, TX 75205

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful top unit of a duplex that has just been totally remodeled and is situated in HPISD!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4422 Emerson Avenue have any available units?
4422 Emerson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 4422 Emerson Avenue have?
Some of 4422 Emerson Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4422 Emerson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4422 Emerson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4422 Emerson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4422 Emerson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 4422 Emerson Avenue offer parking?
No, 4422 Emerson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4422 Emerson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4422 Emerson Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4422 Emerson Avenue have a pool?
No, 4422 Emerson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4422 Emerson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4422 Emerson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4422 Emerson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4422 Emerson Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4422 Emerson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4422 Emerson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

