Last updated May 7 2019 at 1:36 AM

4414 Emerson Avenue

4414 Emerson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4414 Emerson Avenue, University Park, TX 75205

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Charming upstairs duplex located minutes from DNT and HPHS. Tons of closet and storage space. Nice street and responsive landlords.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4414 Emerson Avenue have any available units?
4414 Emerson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
Is 4414 Emerson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4414 Emerson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4414 Emerson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4414 Emerson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 4414 Emerson Avenue offer parking?
No, 4414 Emerson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4414 Emerson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4414 Emerson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4414 Emerson Avenue have a pool?
No, 4414 Emerson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4414 Emerson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4414 Emerson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4414 Emerson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4414 Emerson Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4414 Emerson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4414 Emerson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

