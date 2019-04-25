Rent Calculator
Last updated April 25 2019 at 1:39 AM
4412 Emerson Avenue
Location
4412 Emerson Avenue, University Park, TX 75205
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful neighborhood, conveniently situated between HPHS and DNT. Downstairs duplex with large fenced yard. Assigned garage off street parking for 2. Well maintained property.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4412 Emerson Avenue have any available units?
4412 Emerson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
University Park, TX
.
What amenities does 4412 Emerson Avenue have?
Some of 4412 Emerson Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4412 Emerson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4412 Emerson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4412 Emerson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4412 Emerson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in University Park
.
Does 4412 Emerson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4412 Emerson Avenue offers parking.
Does 4412 Emerson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4412 Emerson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4412 Emerson Avenue have a pool?
No, 4412 Emerson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4412 Emerson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4412 Emerson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4412 Emerson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4412 Emerson Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4412 Emerson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4412 Emerson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
