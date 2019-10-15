Lovely updated downstairs duplex with storage room and use of single car garage. Granite counters and stainless appliances. Covered front porch and fenced backyard. Tankless water heater and full sized utility room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4340 Normandy Avenue have any available units?
4340 Normandy Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 4340 Normandy Avenue have?
Some of 4340 Normandy Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4340 Normandy Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4340 Normandy Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.