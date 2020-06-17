4332 Hanover Street.

Nicely updated 2-2 in University Park. 2 large living areas make great entertaining space. Fresh and light. Hardwood floors in living areas and in bedrooms, fireplace in living room, completely equipped kitchen, large - fenced back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)