Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:27 AM

4332 Hanover Street

4332 Hanover Street · No Longer Available
Location

4332 Hanover Street, University Park, TX 75225

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nicely updated 2-2 in University Park. 2 large living areas make great entertaining space. Fresh and light. Hardwood floors in living areas and in bedrooms, fireplace in living room, completely equipped kitchen, large - fenced back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4332 Hanover Street have any available units?
4332 Hanover Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 4332 Hanover Street have?
Some of 4332 Hanover Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4332 Hanover Street currently offering any rent specials?
4332 Hanover Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4332 Hanover Street pet-friendly?
No, 4332 Hanover Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 4332 Hanover Street offer parking?
Yes, 4332 Hanover Street offers parking.
Does 4332 Hanover Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4332 Hanover Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4332 Hanover Street have a pool?
No, 4332 Hanover Street does not have a pool.
Does 4332 Hanover Street have accessible units?
No, 4332 Hanover Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4332 Hanover Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4332 Hanover Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 4332 Hanover Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4332 Hanover Street does not have units with air conditioning.

