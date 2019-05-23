All apartments in University Park
4327 University Boulevard

4327 University Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4327 University Boulevard, University Park, TX 75205

Amenities

Welcome to a beautifully updated upstairs University Park Duplex featuring classic architectural styling with tons of modern updates! Located in the prestigious Highland Park School District and walking distance to Highland Park High School!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4327 University Boulevard have any available units?
4327 University Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 4327 University Boulevard have?
Some of 4327 University Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4327 University Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4327 University Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4327 University Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4327 University Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 4327 University Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4327 University Boulevard offers parking.
Does 4327 University Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4327 University Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4327 University Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4327 University Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4327 University Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4327 University Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4327 University Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4327 University Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 4327 University Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 4327 University Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

