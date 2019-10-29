All apartments in University Park
4322 University Boulevard
4322 University Boulevard

4322 University Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4322 University Boulevard, University Park, TX 75205

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
media room
Dazzling 4 Bedroom-3 Living areas-Hardwood floors-Large Living room-2 Gas log Fire Places-Island Kitchen-Granite counter top-Breakfast area open to Den with Fire Place -Large master bedroom suite with Garden Tub & glassed in shower -California closet - 3rd. living room-Media room- Bonus room for exercise-nice stone patio-
3 Month short term Lease + month to month available !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4322 University Boulevard have any available units?
4322 University Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 4322 University Boulevard have?
Some of 4322 University Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4322 University Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4322 University Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4322 University Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4322 University Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 4322 University Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4322 University Boulevard offers parking.
Does 4322 University Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4322 University Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4322 University Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4322 University Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4322 University Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4322 University Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4322 University Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4322 University Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 4322 University Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 4322 University Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

