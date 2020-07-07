All apartments in University Park
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:57 AM

4319 Emerson Avenue

4319 Emerson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4319 Emerson Avenue, University Park, TX 75205

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully updated 3 bedroom upstairs duplex unit in HPISD. Walking distance from Highland Park High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4319 Emerson Avenue have any available units?
4319 Emerson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 4319 Emerson Avenue have?
Some of 4319 Emerson Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4319 Emerson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4319 Emerson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4319 Emerson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4319 Emerson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 4319 Emerson Avenue offer parking?
No, 4319 Emerson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4319 Emerson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4319 Emerson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4319 Emerson Avenue have a pool?
No, 4319 Emerson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4319 Emerson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4319 Emerson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4319 Emerson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4319 Emerson Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4319 Emerson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4319 Emerson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

