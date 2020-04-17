All apartments in University Park
University Park, TX
4237 University Boulevard
4237 University Boulevard

4237 University Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

4237 University Blvd, University Park, TX 75205

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Lower duplex with lovely garden patio and pool. Hardwoods and stone floors. Updated kitchen with granite, stainless appliances. washer and dryer.
Yard care and pool cared for by the owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4237 University Boulevard have any available units?
4237 University Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 4237 University Boulevard have?
Some of 4237 University Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4237 University Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4237 University Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4237 University Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4237 University Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 4237 University Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4237 University Boulevard offers parking.
Does 4237 University Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4237 University Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4237 University Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 4237 University Boulevard has a pool.
Does 4237 University Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4237 University Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4237 University Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 4237 University Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4237 University Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 4237 University Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

