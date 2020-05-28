All apartments in University Park
Find more places like 4233 University Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
University Park, TX
/
4233 University Boulevard
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:34 AM

4233 University Boulevard

4233 University Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4233 University Boulevard, University Park, TX 75205

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Great ground floor duplex within walking distance of the Highland Park High School. Lots of room in this 3-2 that has been cared for like it was new.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4233 University Boulevard have any available units?
4233 University Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
Is 4233 University Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4233 University Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4233 University Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4233 University Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 4233 University Boulevard offer parking?
No, 4233 University Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 4233 University Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4233 University Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4233 University Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4233 University Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4233 University Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4233 University Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4233 University Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4233 University Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 4233 University Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 4233 University Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXFarmers Branch, TXAddison, TXCoppell, TXBalch Springs, TXDuncanville, TXSachse, TX
Rowlett, TXThe Colony, TXDeSoto, TXWylie, TXCedar Hill, TXFlower Mound, TXRockwall, TXLittle Elm, TXFairview, TXForney, TXSouthlake, TXHickory Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southern Methodist UniversityAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center