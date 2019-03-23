4213 Purdue Avenue

Charming, updated 3 bedroom with large yard. Treed lot, updated kitchen, play area or office upstairs, bed and bath up. Study or sun room opens to back yard. Garage has been converted to storage with carport in front.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
