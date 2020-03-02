Rent Calculator
Home
/
University Park, TX
/
4212 Amherst Avenue
Last updated March 2 2020 at 9:27 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4212 Amherst Avenue
4212 Amherst Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4212 Amherst Avenue, University Park, TX 75225
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful, immaculate, updated. Hardwoods, granite, plantation shutters .Kitchen has large breakfast area. Large garage with storage. Pretty backyard and deck.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4212 Amherst Avenue have any available units?
4212 Amherst Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
University Park, TX
.
What amenities does 4212 Amherst Avenue have?
Some of 4212 Amherst Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4212 Amherst Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4212 Amherst Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4212 Amherst Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4212 Amherst Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in University Park
.
Does 4212 Amherst Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4212 Amherst Avenue offers parking.
Does 4212 Amherst Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4212 Amherst Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4212 Amherst Avenue have a pool?
No, 4212 Amherst Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4212 Amherst Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4212 Amherst Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4212 Amherst Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4212 Amherst Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4212 Amherst Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4212 Amherst Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
