4153 Hyer Street

Amenities
Walk to Highland Park High School and Inwood Village. New carpet, Fresh paint, and refinished hardwoods throughout. Live in UP in an unbeatable location in this classic townhome. Featuring 2 beds, 2.1 baths with both bedrooms up, a lovely transitional space or study on the first floor and an open kitchen-den with cozy fireplace on the main floor. Great walk-in closets and private balcony. Privacy combines with beautiful hardwoods, stainless appliances, and an attached 2 car garage to create the perfect place to call home. Easy access to great shops and dining in HPISD, this lease opportunity is move-in ready and the perfect place to call home.