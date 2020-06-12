All apartments in University Park
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:39 PM

4153 Hyer Street

4153 Hyer Street · No Longer Available
Location

4153 Hyer Street, University Park, TX 75205

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Walk to Highland Park High School and Inwood Village. New carpet, Fresh paint, and refinished hardwoods throughout. Live in UP in an unbeatable location in this classic townhome. Featuring 2 beds, 2.1 baths with both bedrooms up, a lovely transitional space or study on the first floor and an open kitchen-den with cozy fireplace on the main floor. Great walk-in closets and private balcony. Privacy combines with beautiful hardwoods, stainless appliances, and an attached 2 car garage to create the perfect place to call home. Easy access to great shops and dining in HPISD, this lease opportunity is move-in ready and the perfect place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4153 Hyer Street have any available units?
4153 Hyer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 4153 Hyer Street have?
Some of 4153 Hyer Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4153 Hyer Street currently offering any rent specials?
4153 Hyer Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4153 Hyer Street pet-friendly?
No, 4153 Hyer Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 4153 Hyer Street offer parking?
Yes, 4153 Hyer Street offers parking.
Does 4153 Hyer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4153 Hyer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4153 Hyer Street have a pool?
No, 4153 Hyer Street does not have a pool.
Does 4153 Hyer Street have accessible units?
No, 4153 Hyer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4153 Hyer Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4153 Hyer Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 4153 Hyer Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4153 Hyer Street does not have units with air conditioning.

