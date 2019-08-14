All apartments in University Park
Find more places like 4148 San Carlos Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
University Park, TX
/
4148 San Carlos Street
Last updated August 14 2019 at 11:59 PM

4148 San Carlos Street

4148 San Carlos St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4148 San Carlos St, University Park, TX 75205

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great opportunity for short term rental (6 mo.) while building or remodeling their home. This home is open concept with large bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms. Master down stairs. Walk to Bradfield Elementary and the Highland Park Village. Easy access to the toll road.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4148 San Carlos Street have any available units?
4148 San Carlos Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 4148 San Carlos Street have?
Some of 4148 San Carlos Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4148 San Carlos Street currently offering any rent specials?
4148 San Carlos Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4148 San Carlos Street pet-friendly?
No, 4148 San Carlos Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 4148 San Carlos Street offer parking?
Yes, 4148 San Carlos Street offers parking.
Does 4148 San Carlos Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4148 San Carlos Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4148 San Carlos Street have a pool?
No, 4148 San Carlos Street does not have a pool.
Does 4148 San Carlos Street have accessible units?
No, 4148 San Carlos Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4148 San Carlos Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4148 San Carlos Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 4148 San Carlos Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4148 San Carlos Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXFarmers Branch, TXAddison, TXCoppell, TXBalch Springs, TXDuncanville, TXSachse, TX
Rowlett, TXThe Colony, TXDeSoto, TXWylie, TXCedar Hill, TXFlower Mound, TXRockwall, TXLittle Elm, TXFairview, TXForney, TXSouthlake, TXHickory Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southern Methodist UniversityAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center