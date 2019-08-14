Great opportunity for short term rental (6 mo.) while building or remodeling their home. This home is open concept with large bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms. Master down stairs. Walk to Bradfield Elementary and the Highland Park Village. Easy access to the toll road.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4148 San Carlos Street have any available units?
4148 San Carlos Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 4148 San Carlos Street have?
Some of 4148 San Carlos Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4148 San Carlos Street currently offering any rent specials?
4148 San Carlos Street is not currently offering any rent specials.