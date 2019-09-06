All apartments in University Park
Last updated September 6 2019 at 10:41 PM

4140 Normandy Avenue

4140 Normandy Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4140 Normandy Avenue, University Park, TX 75205

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 1930's downstairs duplex on quiet, tree lined street. Hardwoods, decorative fireplace, large bedrooms. Private one car garage, gated driveway and balcony out back. Wonderful location in Highland Park schools!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4140 Normandy Avenue have any available units?
4140 Normandy Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 4140 Normandy Avenue have?
Some of 4140 Normandy Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4140 Normandy Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4140 Normandy Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4140 Normandy Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4140 Normandy Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 4140 Normandy Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4140 Normandy Avenue offers parking.
Does 4140 Normandy Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4140 Normandy Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4140 Normandy Avenue have a pool?
No, 4140 Normandy Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4140 Normandy Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4140 Normandy Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4140 Normandy Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4140 Normandy Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4140 Normandy Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4140 Normandy Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

