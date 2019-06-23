All apartments in University Park
Last updated June 23 2019 at 9:27 AM

4139 Normandy Avenue

4139 Normandy Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4139 Normandy Ave, University Park, TX 75205

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Very unique two bedroom condo within walking distance to schools and shopping( Highland Park ISD). This property boasts a great single level floor-plan with ample sized bedrooms. Lots of hardwood floors. This condo is priced to lease quickly.

(RLNE4976839)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4139 Normandy Avenue have any available units?
4139 Normandy Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
Is 4139 Normandy Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4139 Normandy Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4139 Normandy Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4139 Normandy Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4139 Normandy Avenue offer parking?
No, 4139 Normandy Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4139 Normandy Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4139 Normandy Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4139 Normandy Avenue have a pool?
No, 4139 Normandy Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4139 Normandy Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4139 Normandy Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4139 Normandy Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4139 Normandy Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4139 Normandy Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4139 Normandy Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

