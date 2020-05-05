All apartments in University Park
Find more places like 4137 Stanhope Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
University Park, TX
/
4137 Stanhope Street
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:44 PM

4137 Stanhope Street

4137 Stanhope Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4137 Stanhope Avenue, University Park, TX 75205

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful 4 bedroom home in HPISD Bradfield Elementary School district. Two living areas two dining areas and great back yard with 2 car garage. See this one soon before it's gone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4137 Stanhope Street have any available units?
4137 Stanhope Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 4137 Stanhope Street have?
Some of 4137 Stanhope Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4137 Stanhope Street currently offering any rent specials?
4137 Stanhope Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4137 Stanhope Street pet-friendly?
No, 4137 Stanhope Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 4137 Stanhope Street offer parking?
Yes, 4137 Stanhope Street offers parking.
Does 4137 Stanhope Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4137 Stanhope Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4137 Stanhope Street have a pool?
No, 4137 Stanhope Street does not have a pool.
Does 4137 Stanhope Street have accessible units?
No, 4137 Stanhope Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4137 Stanhope Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4137 Stanhope Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 4137 Stanhope Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4137 Stanhope Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXFarmers Branch, TXAddison, TXCoppell, TXBalch Springs, TXDuncanville, TXSachse, TX
Rowlett, TXThe Colony, TXDeSoto, TXWylie, TXCedar Hill, TXFlower Mound, TXRockwall, TXLittle Elm, TXFairview, TXForney, TXSouthlake, TXHickory Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southern Methodist UniversityAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center