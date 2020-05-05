Rent Calculator
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:44 PM
4137 Stanhope Street
4137 Stanhope Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
4137 Stanhope Avenue, University Park, TX 75205
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful 4 bedroom home in HPISD Bradfield Elementary School district. Two living areas two dining areas and great back yard with 2 car garage. See this one soon before it's gone.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4137 Stanhope Street have any available units?
4137 Stanhope Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
University Park, TX
.
What amenities does 4137 Stanhope Street have?
Some of 4137 Stanhope Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4137 Stanhope Street currently offering any rent specials?
4137 Stanhope Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4137 Stanhope Street pet-friendly?
No, 4137 Stanhope Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in University Park
.
Does 4137 Stanhope Street offer parking?
Yes, 4137 Stanhope Street offers parking.
Does 4137 Stanhope Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4137 Stanhope Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4137 Stanhope Street have a pool?
No, 4137 Stanhope Street does not have a pool.
Does 4137 Stanhope Street have accessible units?
No, 4137 Stanhope Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4137 Stanhope Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4137 Stanhope Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 4137 Stanhope Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4137 Stanhope Street does not have units with air conditioning.
