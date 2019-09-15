All apartments in University Park
University Park, TX
4136 Grassmere Lane
Last updated September 15 2019 at 2:25 AM

4136 Grassmere Lane

4136 Grassmere Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4136 Grassmere Lane, University Park, TX 75205

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Charming two bedroom, one and a half bathroom duplex in the heart of University Park. Walk to Highland Park High School, shops, and more. Won't last long! Schedule your appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4136 Grassmere Lane have any available units?
4136 Grassmere Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 4136 Grassmere Lane have?
Some of 4136 Grassmere Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4136 Grassmere Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4136 Grassmere Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4136 Grassmere Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4136 Grassmere Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 4136 Grassmere Lane offer parking?
No, 4136 Grassmere Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4136 Grassmere Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4136 Grassmere Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4136 Grassmere Lane have a pool?
No, 4136 Grassmere Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4136 Grassmere Lane have accessible units?
No, 4136 Grassmere Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4136 Grassmere Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4136 Grassmere Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4136 Grassmere Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4136 Grassmere Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

