Last updated February 14 2020 at 3:03 AM

4132 University Boulevard

4132 University Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4132 University Boulevard, University Park, TX 75205

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4132 University Boulevard have any available units?
4132 University Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 4132 University Boulevard have?
Some of 4132 University Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4132 University Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4132 University Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4132 University Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4132 University Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 4132 University Boulevard offer parking?
No, 4132 University Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 4132 University Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4132 University Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4132 University Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4132 University Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4132 University Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4132 University Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4132 University Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4132 University Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 4132 University Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 4132 University Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

