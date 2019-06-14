4119 Normandy Avenue

Amenities

Contemporary 4 bedroom duplex renovated beautifully. Features smooth finish walls, dark hardwoods, vaulted ceiling w wood beams, fireplace, built-ins. Renovated baths ie.frameless shower enclosure, contemporary vanities and finish. Renovated kitchen with gas stove, ss appliances, lg center island, great storage, open to breakfast area. Light & airy 3rd floor playroom, office-study or 5th bedroom. 2 car attached garage w additional parking in the front. Live in this prime location of the Park Cities-walking proximity to Highland Park Village, Bradfield Elem., & YMCA.