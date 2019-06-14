All apartments in University Park
4119 Normandy Avenue

4119 Normandy Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4119 Normandy Avenue, University Park, TX 75205

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Contemporary 4 bedroom duplex renovated beautifully. Features smooth finish walls, dark hardwoods, vaulted ceiling w wood beams, fireplace, built-ins. Renovated baths ie.frameless shower enclosure, contemporary vanities and finish. Renovated kitchen with gas stove, ss appliances, lg center island, great storage, open to breakfast area. Light & airy 3rd floor playroom, office-study or 5th bedroom. 2 car attached garage w additional parking in the front. Live in this prime location of the Park Cities-walking proximity to Highland Park Village, Bradfield Elem., & YMCA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4119 Normandy Avenue have any available units?
4119 Normandy Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 4119 Normandy Avenue have?
Some of 4119 Normandy Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4119 Normandy Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4119 Normandy Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4119 Normandy Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4119 Normandy Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 4119 Normandy Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4119 Normandy Avenue offers parking.
Does 4119 Normandy Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4119 Normandy Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4119 Normandy Avenue have a pool?
No, 4119 Normandy Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4119 Normandy Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4119 Normandy Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4119 Normandy Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4119 Normandy Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4119 Normandy Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4119 Normandy Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

