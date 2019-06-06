All apartments in University Park
4116 Normandy Avenue
4116 Normandy Avenue

4116 Normandy Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4116 Normandy Avenue, University Park, TX 75205

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming University Park duplex. Just four blocks to Highland Park Village and one block to Park Cities YMCA This downstairs unit has hardwood floors and lots of charm. Prime location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4116 Normandy Avenue have any available units?
4116 Normandy Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 4116 Normandy Avenue have?
Some of 4116 Normandy Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4116 Normandy Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4116 Normandy Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4116 Normandy Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4116 Normandy Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 4116 Normandy Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4116 Normandy Avenue offers parking.
Does 4116 Normandy Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4116 Normandy Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4116 Normandy Avenue have a pool?
No, 4116 Normandy Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4116 Normandy Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4116 Normandy Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4116 Normandy Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4116 Normandy Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4116 Normandy Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4116 Normandy Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

