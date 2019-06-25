Rent Calculator
Last updated June 25 2019 at 5:53 AM
4116 Druid Lane
Location
4116 Druid Lane, University Park, TX 75205
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
HPISD half duplex for lease with 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4116 Druid Lane have any available units?
4116 Druid Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
University Park, TX
.
What amenities does 4116 Druid Lane have?
Some of 4116 Druid Lane's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4116 Druid Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4116 Druid Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4116 Druid Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4116 Druid Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in University Park
.
Does 4116 Druid Lane offer parking?
No, 4116 Druid Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4116 Druid Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4116 Druid Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4116 Druid Lane have a pool?
No, 4116 Druid Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4116 Druid Lane have accessible units?
No, 4116 Druid Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4116 Druid Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4116 Druid Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4116 Druid Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4116 Druid Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
