University Park, TX
4116 Druid Lane
Last updated June 25 2019 at 5:53 AM

4116 Druid Lane

4116 Druid Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4116 Druid Lane, University Park, TX 75205

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
HPISD half duplex for lease with 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4116 Druid Lane have any available units?
4116 Druid Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 4116 Druid Lane have?
Some of 4116 Druid Lane's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4116 Druid Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4116 Druid Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4116 Druid Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4116 Druid Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 4116 Druid Lane offer parking?
No, 4116 Druid Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4116 Druid Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4116 Druid Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4116 Druid Lane have a pool?
No, 4116 Druid Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4116 Druid Lane have accessible units?
No, 4116 Druid Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4116 Druid Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4116 Druid Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4116 Druid Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4116 Druid Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

