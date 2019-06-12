All apartments in University Park
Last updated June 12 2019 at 5:45 PM

4113 Glenwick Lane

4113 Glenwick Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4113 Glenwick Lane, University Park, TX 75205

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Updated 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom condo located in the heart of HPISD. Walking distance to Highland Park High School. Unit has been recently updated with new paint, new carpet and hardwood floor redone. Kitchen with granite countertop and white appliance. One of the bedrooms facing lovely private fenced small backyard. Each bedroom has it's own bathroom. Washer dryer in unit. One assigned parking space. Best HPISD schools with highest rating in Dallas area. Close to SMU. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4113 Glenwick Lane have any available units?
4113 Glenwick Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 4113 Glenwick Lane have?
Some of 4113 Glenwick Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4113 Glenwick Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4113 Glenwick Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4113 Glenwick Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4113 Glenwick Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 4113 Glenwick Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4113 Glenwick Lane offers parking.
Does 4113 Glenwick Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4113 Glenwick Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4113 Glenwick Lane have a pool?
No, 4113 Glenwick Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4113 Glenwick Lane have accessible units?
No, 4113 Glenwick Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4113 Glenwick Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4113 Glenwick Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4113 Glenwick Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4113 Glenwick Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

