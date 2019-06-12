4113 Glenwick Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Updated 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom condo located in the heart of HPISD. Walking distance to Highland Park High School. Unit has been recently updated with new paint, new carpet and hardwood floor redone. Kitchen with granite countertop and white appliance. One of the bedrooms facing lovely private fenced small backyard. Each bedroom has it's own bathroom. Washer dryer in unit. One assigned parking space. Best HPISD schools with highest rating in Dallas area. Close to SMU. Available immediately.