Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in University Park
Find more places like 4109 Southwestern Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
University Park, TX
/
4109 Southwestern Boulevard
Last updated April 5 2019 at 1:32 PM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4109 Southwestern Boulevard
4109 Southwestern Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4109 Southwestern Boulevard, University Park, TX 75225
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to this amazing property that is 4109 Southwestern. Home boasts hardwood floors, updates throughout, stainless steel appliances, a fenced in backyard, 2 car garage. HP ISD
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4109 Southwestern Boulevard have any available units?
4109 Southwestern Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
University Park, TX
.
What amenities does 4109 Southwestern Boulevard have?
Some of 4109 Southwestern Boulevard's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4109 Southwestern Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4109 Southwestern Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4109 Southwestern Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4109 Southwestern Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in University Park
.
Does 4109 Southwestern Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4109 Southwestern Boulevard offers parking.
Does 4109 Southwestern Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4109 Southwestern Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4109 Southwestern Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4109 Southwestern Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4109 Southwestern Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4109 Southwestern Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4109 Southwestern Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 4109 Southwestern Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4109 Southwestern Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 4109 Southwestern Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Best Cities for Families 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Addison, TX
Coppell, TX
Balch Springs, TX
Duncanville, TX
Sachse, TX
Rowlett, TX
The Colony, TX
DeSoto, TX
Wylie, TX
Cedar Hill, TX
Flower Mound, TX
Rockwall, TX
Little Elm, TX
Fairview, TX
Forney, TX
Southlake, TX
Hickory Creek, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Southern Methodist University
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center