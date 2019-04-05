All apartments in University Park
4109 Southwestern Boulevard
Last updated April 5 2019 at 1:32 PM

4109 Southwestern Boulevard

4109 Southwestern Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4109 Southwestern Boulevard, University Park, TX 75225

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to this amazing property that is 4109 Southwestern. Home boasts hardwood floors, updates throughout, stainless steel appliances, a fenced in backyard, 2 car garage. HP ISD

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4109 Southwestern Boulevard have any available units?
4109 Southwestern Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 4109 Southwestern Boulevard have?
Some of 4109 Southwestern Boulevard's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4109 Southwestern Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4109 Southwestern Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4109 Southwestern Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4109 Southwestern Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 4109 Southwestern Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4109 Southwestern Boulevard offers parking.
Does 4109 Southwestern Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4109 Southwestern Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4109 Southwestern Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4109 Southwestern Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4109 Southwestern Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4109 Southwestern Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4109 Southwestern Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 4109 Southwestern Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4109 Southwestern Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 4109 Southwestern Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

