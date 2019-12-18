All apartments in University Park
4104 Lovers Lane
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:19 PM

4104 Lovers Lane

4104 Lovers Ln · No Longer Available
Location

4104 Lovers Ln, University Park, TX 75225

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully updated townhome with incredible closet space throughout! Gleaming hardwoods, updated kitchen. Entire attic is floored with storage closet, shelving and cabinets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4104 Lovers Lane have any available units?
4104 Lovers Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 4104 Lovers Lane have?
Some of 4104 Lovers Lane's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4104 Lovers Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4104 Lovers Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4104 Lovers Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4104 Lovers Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 4104 Lovers Lane offer parking?
No, 4104 Lovers Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4104 Lovers Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4104 Lovers Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4104 Lovers Lane have a pool?
No, 4104 Lovers Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4104 Lovers Lane have accessible units?
No, 4104 Lovers Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4104 Lovers Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4104 Lovers Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4104 Lovers Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4104 Lovers Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

