4072 Lovers Lane
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

4072 Lovers Lane

4072 West Lovers Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4072 West Lovers Lane, University Park, TX 75225

Amenities

parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Three bedroom two-baths one story house in Highland Park ISD with large backyard and privacy fence. Easy access to schools. shopping, dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4072 Lovers Lane have any available units?
4072 Lovers Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
Is 4072 Lovers Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4072 Lovers Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4072 Lovers Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4072 Lovers Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 4072 Lovers Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4072 Lovers Lane offers parking.
Does 4072 Lovers Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4072 Lovers Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4072 Lovers Lane have a pool?
No, 4072 Lovers Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4072 Lovers Lane have accessible units?
No, 4072 Lovers Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4072 Lovers Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4072 Lovers Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4072 Lovers Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4072 Lovers Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

