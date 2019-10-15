All apartments in University Park
Find more places like 3920 University Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
University Park, TX
/
3920 University Boulevard
Last updated October 15 2019 at 2:21 AM

3920 University Boulevard

3920 University Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3920 University Boulevard, University Park, TX 75205

Amenities

garage
pool
fireplace
ice maker
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
ice maker
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Wonderful home close to the Estate area of University Park on Prestigious University Boulevard. It has 5 bedroom and a great pool on a very deep lot with new landscaping and plenty of room to entertain.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3920 University Boulevard have any available units?
3920 University Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 3920 University Boulevard have?
Some of 3920 University Boulevard's amenities include garage, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3920 University Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3920 University Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3920 University Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3920 University Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 3920 University Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3920 University Boulevard offers parking.
Does 3920 University Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3920 University Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3920 University Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 3920 University Boulevard has a pool.
Does 3920 University Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3920 University Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3920 University Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3920 University Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3920 University Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 3920 University Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXFarmers Branch, TXAddison, TXCoppell, TXBalch Springs, TXDuncanville, TXSachse, TX
Rowlett, TXThe Colony, TXDeSoto, TXWylie, TXCedar Hill, TXFlower Mound, TXRockwall, TXLittle Elm, TXFairview, TXForney, TXSouthlake, TXHickory Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southern Methodist UniversityAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center