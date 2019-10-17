All apartments in University Park
Last updated October 17 2019 at 11:56 PM

3904 Lovers Lane

3904 Lovers Lane Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3904 Lovers Lane Circle, University Park, TX 75205

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3904 Lovers Lane have any available units?
3904 Lovers Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 3904 Lovers Lane have?
Some of 3904 Lovers Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3904 Lovers Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3904 Lovers Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3904 Lovers Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3904 Lovers Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 3904 Lovers Lane offer parking?
No, 3904 Lovers Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3904 Lovers Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3904 Lovers Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3904 Lovers Lane have a pool?
No, 3904 Lovers Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3904 Lovers Lane have accessible units?
No, 3904 Lovers Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3904 Lovers Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3904 Lovers Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3904 Lovers Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3904 Lovers Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

