3828 Amherst Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning fireplace internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Location and Schools! Available for rare 6+ month lease. One story charming craftsman home with original wood flooring.

Location and Schools! Available for rare 6+ month lease. One story charming craftsman home with original wood flooring.