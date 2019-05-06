3828 Amherst Avenue, University Park, TX 75225 University Heights
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
internet access
Location and Schools! Available for rare 6+ month lease. One story charming craftsman home with original wood flooring.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
