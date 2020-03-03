All apartments in University Park
3812 Hanover Street

3812 Hanover Street · No Longer Available
Location

3812 Hanover Street, University Park, TX 75225
University Heights

Amenities

wine room
patio / balcony
garage
coffee bar
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
hot tub
wine room
Stately University Park home in the heart of the fairway w elegant architectural details. Living space includes formals & private study & culinary kitchen w center island & sunny breakfast area all overlooking the family rm w fireplace. Gourmet kitchen features breakfast bar seating, built-in coffee bar & butler’s pantry. Oversized first-floor private master has spa like bath w free standing tub & large walk-in shower. 2nd floor features 5 spacious guest rooms w accessible playroom, media rm and bonus rm off the playroom. Details include wine room, beamed ceiling treatment & balconies. Backyard features turfed grass & treed fence line for privacy. Convenient location near Hyer, parks, shopping & entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3812 Hanover Street have any available units?
3812 Hanover Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 3812 Hanover Street have?
Some of 3812 Hanover Street's amenities include wine room, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3812 Hanover Street currently offering any rent specials?
3812 Hanover Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3812 Hanover Street pet-friendly?
No, 3812 Hanover Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 3812 Hanover Street offer parking?
Yes, 3812 Hanover Street offers parking.
Does 3812 Hanover Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3812 Hanover Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3812 Hanover Street have a pool?
No, 3812 Hanover Street does not have a pool.
Does 3812 Hanover Street have accessible units?
No, 3812 Hanover Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3812 Hanover Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3812 Hanover Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3812 Hanover Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3812 Hanover Street does not have units with air conditioning.

