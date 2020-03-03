3812 Hanover Street

Amenities

wine room patio / balcony garage coffee bar hot tub fireplace

Stately University Park home in the heart of the fairway w elegant architectural details. Living space includes formals & private study & culinary kitchen w center island & sunny breakfast area all overlooking the family rm w fireplace. Gourmet kitchen features breakfast bar seating, built-in coffee bar & butler’s pantry. Oversized first-floor private master has spa like bath w free standing tub & large walk-in shower. 2nd floor features 5 spacious guest rooms w accessible playroom, media rm and bonus rm off the playroom. Details include wine room, beamed ceiling treatment & balconies. Backyard features turfed grass & treed fence line for privacy. Convenient location near Hyer, parks, shopping & entertainment.