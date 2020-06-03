All apartments in University Park
Find more places like 3724 Granada Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
University Park, TX
/
3724 Granada Avenue
Last updated June 3 2020 at 1:01 AM

3724 Granada Avenue

3724 Granada Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3724 Granada Avenue, University Park, TX 75205

Amenities

fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
4-2 Cottage within walking distance to Armstrong elementary and Highland Park Middle school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3724 Granada Avenue have any available units?
3724 Granada Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
Is 3724 Granada Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3724 Granada Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3724 Granada Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3724 Granada Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 3724 Granada Avenue offer parking?
No, 3724 Granada Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3724 Granada Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3724 Granada Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3724 Granada Avenue have a pool?
No, 3724 Granada Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3724 Granada Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3724 Granada Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3724 Granada Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3724 Granada Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3724 Granada Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3724 Granada Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXFarmers Branch, TXAddison, TXCoppell, TXBalch Springs, TXDuncanville, TXSachse, TX
Rowlett, TXThe Colony, TXDeSoto, TXWylie, TXCedar Hill, TXFlower Mound, TXRockwall, TXLittle Elm, TXFairview, TXForney, TXSouthlake, TXHickory Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southern Methodist UniversityAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center