Last updated July 2 2019 at 5:05 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3713 Northwest Parkway
3713 Northwest Parkway
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3713 Northwest Parkway, University Park, TX 75225
University Heights
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Wonderful half duplex for lease. Two bedroom with one and a half baths. Park Cities Schools. Wonderful Location. Available now. Buyer and buyers agent to verify all information.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3713 Northwest Parkway have any available units?
3713 Northwest Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
University Park, TX
.
Is 3713 Northwest Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
3713 Northwest Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3713 Northwest Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 3713 Northwest Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in University Park
.
Does 3713 Northwest Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 3713 Northwest Parkway offers parking.
Does 3713 Northwest Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3713 Northwest Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3713 Northwest Parkway have a pool?
No, 3713 Northwest Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 3713 Northwest Parkway have accessible units?
No, 3713 Northwest Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 3713 Northwest Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3713 Northwest Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does 3713 Northwest Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 3713 Northwest Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
