NICE LARGE UPPER THREE BEDROOM DUPLEX, LIVING AREA WITH FIREPLACE AND VAULTED CEILINGS, DINING AREA, SUNROOM AREA, LOTS OF CLOSETS, FULL SIZE WDC. COMES WITH FRIDGE, TWO COVERED PARKING IN THE REAR, OWNER CUTS THE GRASS....
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3674 Asbury Street have any available units?
3674 Asbury Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 3674 Asbury Street have?
Some of 3674 Asbury Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3674 Asbury Street currently offering any rent specials?
3674 Asbury Street is not currently offering any rent specials.