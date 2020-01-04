All apartments in University Park
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:49 PM

3674 Asbury Street

3674 Asbury St · No Longer Available
Location

3674 Asbury St, University Park, TX 75205

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
NICE LARGE UPPER THREE BEDROOM DUPLEX, LIVING AREA WITH FIREPLACE AND VAULTED CEILINGS, DINING AREA, SUNROOM AREA, LOTS OF CLOSETS, FULL SIZE WDC. COMES WITH FRIDGE, TWO COVERED PARKING IN THE REAR, OWNER CUTS THE GRASS....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3674 Asbury Street have any available units?
3674 Asbury Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 3674 Asbury Street have?
Some of 3674 Asbury Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3674 Asbury Street currently offering any rent specials?
3674 Asbury Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3674 Asbury Street pet-friendly?
No, 3674 Asbury Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 3674 Asbury Street offer parking?
Yes, 3674 Asbury Street offers parking.
Does 3674 Asbury Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3674 Asbury Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3674 Asbury Street have a pool?
No, 3674 Asbury Street does not have a pool.
Does 3674 Asbury Street have accessible units?
No, 3674 Asbury Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3674 Asbury Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3674 Asbury Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3674 Asbury Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3674 Asbury Street does not have units with air conditioning.

