Last updated March 23 2019 at 1:17 PM

3655 Asbury Street

3655 Asbury St · No Longer Available
Location

3655 Asbury St, University Park, TX 75205

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully updated SFA, hardwoods, open floorplan, second living up, large bedrooms, large master, 2-car garage, gated entrance. Lots of closet space. Pets on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3655 Asbury Street have any available units?
3655 Asbury Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 3655 Asbury Street have?
Some of 3655 Asbury Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3655 Asbury Street currently offering any rent specials?
3655 Asbury Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3655 Asbury Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3655 Asbury Street is pet friendly.
Does 3655 Asbury Street offer parking?
Yes, 3655 Asbury Street offers parking.
Does 3655 Asbury Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3655 Asbury Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3655 Asbury Street have a pool?
No, 3655 Asbury Street does not have a pool.
Does 3655 Asbury Street have accessible units?
No, 3655 Asbury Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3655 Asbury Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3655 Asbury Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3655 Asbury Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3655 Asbury Street does not have units with air conditioning.

