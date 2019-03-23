Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in University Park
Find more places like
3655 Asbury Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
University Park, TX
/
3655 Asbury Street
Last updated March 23 2019 at 1:17 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Rent Calculator
Helpful Articles
FAQs
3655 Asbury Street
3655 Asbury St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3655 Asbury St, University Park, TX 75205
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully updated SFA, hardwoods, open floorplan, second living up, large bedrooms, large master, 2-car garage, gated entrance. Lots of closet space. Pets on a case by case basis.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
1000
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
1000
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Similar Listings
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 3655 Asbury Street have any available units?
3655 Asbury Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
University Park, TX
.
What amenities does 3655 Asbury Street have?
Some of 3655 Asbury Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3655 Asbury Street currently offering any rent specials?
3655 Asbury Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3655 Asbury Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3655 Asbury Street is pet friendly.
Does 3655 Asbury Street offer parking?
Yes, 3655 Asbury Street offers parking.
Does 3655 Asbury Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3655 Asbury Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3655 Asbury Street have a pool?
No, 3655 Asbury Street does not have a pool.
Does 3655 Asbury Street have accessible units?
No, 3655 Asbury Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3655 Asbury Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3655 Asbury Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3655 Asbury Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3655 Asbury Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Addison, TX
Coppell, TX
Balch Springs, TX
Duncanville, TX
Sachse, TX
Rowlett, TX
The Colony, TX
DeSoto, TX
Wylie, TX
Cedar Hill, TX
Flower Mound, TX
Rockwall, TX
Little Elm, TX
Fairview, TX
Forney, TX
Southlake, TX
Hickory Creek, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Southern Methodist University
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center