3616 Lovers Lane

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage gym pool

Richard Drummond Davis designed home with Turtle Creek views. Zero-lot design with low maintenance. Quality construction with great sound insulation. Custom crown moldings & tall ceilings. Large living room with FP opens to back deck over Turtle Creek. Large dining room. Great flow for entertaining. Master with dual master baths and closets. 2nd bedroom down could be game room, exercise room, etc. Paneled study with fireplace. Wet bar. Wired for sound through most of house. Two oversized bedrooms and baths upstairs with new carpet and beautiful views. Incredible storage! Across street from Curtis Park with playground, UP Pool, tennis court and room to play with kids and dogs. Tenants to verify all information.