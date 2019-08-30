All apartments in University Park
Last updated August 30 2019 at 6:54 AM

3616 Lovers Lane

3616 West Lovers Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3616 West Lovers Lane, University Park, TX 75225
University Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Richard Drummond Davis designed home with Turtle Creek views. Zero-lot design with low maintenance. Quality construction with great sound insulation. Custom crown moldings & tall ceilings. Large living room with FP opens to back deck over Turtle Creek. Large dining room. Great flow for entertaining. Master with dual master baths and closets. 2nd bedroom down could be game room, exercise room, etc. Paneled study with fireplace. Wet bar. Wired for sound through most of house. Two oversized bedrooms and baths upstairs with new carpet and beautiful views. Incredible storage! Across street from Curtis Park with playground, UP Pool, tennis court and room to play with kids and dogs. Tenants to verify all information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3616 Lovers Lane have any available units?
3616 Lovers Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 3616 Lovers Lane have?
Some of 3616 Lovers Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3616 Lovers Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3616 Lovers Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3616 Lovers Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3616 Lovers Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3616 Lovers Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3616 Lovers Lane offers parking.
Does 3616 Lovers Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3616 Lovers Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3616 Lovers Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3616 Lovers Lane has a pool.
Does 3616 Lovers Lane have accessible units?
No, 3616 Lovers Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3616 Lovers Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3616 Lovers Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3616 Lovers Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3616 Lovers Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

