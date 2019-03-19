3547 Northwest Parkway, University Park, TX 75225 University Heights
Highland Park ISD with immediate availability! Half duplex with private fenced back yard. Open living area with updated appliances, bathrooms and fresh paint. Walk to Hyer and Coffey Park. Convenient to Northpark Mall, 75 and Tollroad.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
