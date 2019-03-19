All apartments in University Park
Location

3547 Northwest Parkway, University Park, TX 75225
University Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Highland Park ISD with immediate availability! Half duplex with private fenced back yard. Open living area with updated appliances, bathrooms and fresh paint. Walk to Hyer and Coffey Park. Convenient to Northpark Mall, 75 and Tollroad.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3547 Northwest Parkway have any available units?
3547 Northwest Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 3547 Northwest Parkway have?
Some of 3547 Northwest Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3547 Northwest Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
3547 Northwest Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3547 Northwest Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 3547 Northwest Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 3547 Northwest Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 3547 Northwest Parkway offers parking.
Does 3547 Northwest Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3547 Northwest Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3547 Northwest Parkway have a pool?
No, 3547 Northwest Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 3547 Northwest Parkway have accessible units?
No, 3547 Northwest Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 3547 Northwest Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3547 Northwest Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does 3547 Northwest Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 3547 Northwest Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.

