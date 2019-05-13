Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in University Park
Find more places like 3509 Asbury Street 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
University Park, TX
/
3509 Asbury Street 1
Last updated May 13 2019 at 10:13 PM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3509 Asbury Street 1
3509 Asbury St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3509 Asbury St, University Park, TX 75205
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Unit #2 - Downstairs unit featuring wood floors, large closets, great light, and location close to SMU and Snider Plaza. Unit has 1 reserved covered parking space.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3509 Asbury Street 1 have any available units?
3509 Asbury Street 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
University Park, TX
.
What amenities does 3509 Asbury Street 1 have?
Some of 3509 Asbury Street 1's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3509 Asbury Street 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3509 Asbury Street 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3509 Asbury Street 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3509 Asbury Street 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in University Park
.
Does 3509 Asbury Street 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3509 Asbury Street 1 offers parking.
Does 3509 Asbury Street 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3509 Asbury Street 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3509 Asbury Street 1 have a pool?
No, 3509 Asbury Street 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3509 Asbury Street 1 have accessible units?
No, 3509 Asbury Street 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3509 Asbury Street 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3509 Asbury Street 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3509 Asbury Street 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3509 Asbury Street 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Best Cities for Pets 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Addison, TX
Coppell, TX
Balch Springs, TX
Duncanville, TX
Sachse, TX
Rowlett, TX
The Colony, TX
DeSoto, TX
Wylie, TX
Cedar Hill, TX
Flower Mound, TX
Rockwall, TX
Little Elm, TX
Fairview, TX
Forney, TX
Southlake, TX
Hickory Creek, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Southern Methodist University
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center