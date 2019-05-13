All apartments in University Park
University Park, TX
3509 Asbury Street 1
3509 Asbury Street 1

3509 Asbury St · No Longer Available
Location

3509 Asbury St, University Park, TX 75205

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Unit #2 - Downstairs unit featuring wood floors, large closets, great light, and location close to SMU and Snider Plaza. Unit has 1 reserved covered parking space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3509 Asbury Street 1 have any available units?
3509 Asbury Street 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 3509 Asbury Street 1 have?
Some of 3509 Asbury Street 1's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3509 Asbury Street 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3509 Asbury Street 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3509 Asbury Street 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3509 Asbury Street 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 3509 Asbury Street 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3509 Asbury Street 1 offers parking.
Does 3509 Asbury Street 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3509 Asbury Street 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3509 Asbury Street 1 have a pool?
No, 3509 Asbury Street 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3509 Asbury Street 1 have accessible units?
No, 3509 Asbury Street 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3509 Asbury Street 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3509 Asbury Street 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3509 Asbury Street 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3509 Asbury Street 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

